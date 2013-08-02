FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0541 GMT
#Financials
August 2, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0541 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 0.07 percent, while
the broader NSE index falls 0.11 percent in choppy
trade. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The Benchmark bond yield rises 7 basis points to 8.14
percent as U.S. Treasury prices fell to a near two-year
low. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee is weaker in early trades on Friday as
strong U.S. data raised the prospects of the Federal Reserve
beginning to taper its monetary stimulus this year. The rupee
 is at 60.64/67 in early trades as against Thursday's
close of 60.43/44. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1
bp at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate 6 bps lower at 9.30
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 9.20/9.30 percent compared with
the last close of 7.50/7.60 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
