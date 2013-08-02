SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0541 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.07 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.11 percent in choppy trade. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The Benchmark bond yield rises 7 basis points to 8.14 percent as U.S. Treasury prices fell to a near two-year low. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee is weaker in early trades on Friday as strong U.S. data raised the prospects of the Federal Reserve beginning to taper its monetary stimulus this year. The rupee is at 60.64/67 in early trades as against Thursday's close of 60.43/44. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate 6 bps lower at 9.30 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 9.20/9.30 percent compared with the last close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)