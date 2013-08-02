FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
August 2, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.66 percent, while
the broader NSE index falls 0.75 percent, with lenders
leading the decline. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark bond yield rises 13 basis points to 8.20
percent as U.S. Treasury prices fell to a near two-year low and
on the rupee's weakness. Dealers are waiting for the results of
a 150 billion rupee auction cutoff. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker in range-bound trade ahead of the US
non-farm payrolls data later in session. The rupee was at
60.74/75 against Thursday's close of 60.43/44. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps
at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 9.33
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent compared with
the last close of 7.50/7.60 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
