SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.66 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.75 percent, with lenders leading the decline. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark bond yield rises 13 basis points to 8.20 percent as U.S. Treasury prices fell to a near two-year low and on the rupee's weakness. Dealers are waiting for the results of a 150 billion rupee auction cutoff. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker in range-bound trade ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data later in session. The rupee was at 60.74/75 against Thursday's close of 60.43/44. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 9.33 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent compared with the last close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)