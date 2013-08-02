SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.79 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.87 percent, as Power Grid Corp fell after saying it would sell new shares to raise funds, while banks and consumer goods companies extended recent falls. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark bond yield jumped 21 basis points to 8.28 percent on worries the central bank may need to take stronger measures to prop up a currency that remains stuck near record lows. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.10/11 to the dollar from its Thursday close of 60.43/44 ahead of crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls data which will likely further shape expectations about whether the Federal Reserve will begin tapering down its monetary stimulus this year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 7 bps at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 9.37 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)