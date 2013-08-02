FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.79 percent, while
the broader NSE index falls 0.87 percent, as Power Grid
Corp fell after saying it would sell new shares to raise funds,
while banks and consumer goods companies extended recent falls.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark bond yield jumped 21 basis points to 8.28
percent on worries the central bank may need to take stronger
measures to prop up a currency that remains stuck near record
lows. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 61.10/11 to the dollar from its
Thursday close of 60.43/44 ahead of crucial U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data which will likely further shape expectations about
whether the Federal Reserve will begin tapering down its
monetary stimulus this year. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 7 bps
at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 9.37
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent, unchanged from
Thursday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
