SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0758 GMT
August 5, 2013 / 8:08 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0758 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.1 percent, while the
broader NSE index lower 0.02 percent. Financial
Technologies (India) Ltd gains 27.5 percent in
volatile trading after slumping 73 percent over the previous two
sessions.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark bond yield falls 11 basis points to 8.17
percent after U.S. Treasury yields ease on jobs data. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee stronger at 60.77/78 to the dollar from its
Friday close of 61.10/11 after U.S. jobs data was seen making
the Federal Reserve more cautious about rolling back its
economic stimulus soon. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 14
bps at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate 27 bps lower at
9.10 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.50/8.70 percent versus Friday's close
of 7.50/7.60 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

