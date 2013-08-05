SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.1 percent at 19,182.26 points, while the broader NSE index closes 0.13 percent higher at 5,685.40, ending an eight-session losing streak. Banking shares and consumer goods stocks, including ITC Ltd, led the rally, while Financial Technologies also recovered from recent steep falls. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark bond yield ended 8 basis points (bps) lower at 8.20 percent, recovering from recent sharp falls tracking some stability in the rupee, although investors worried that further currency weakness could lead the central bank to announce additional cash-draining measures. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.88/89 per dollar from its Friday close of 61.10/11, recovering from its biggest weekly fall in nearly two years as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted Asian risk currencies while dollar selling by foreign banks also helped. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ends down 10 bps at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate closes 26 bps lower at 9.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 9.20/9.25 percent versus Friday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)