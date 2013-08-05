FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
August 5, 2013 / 11:59 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.1 percent at 19,182.26
points, while the broader NSE index closes 0.13 percent higher
at 5,685.40, ending an eight-session losing streak. Banking
shares and consumer goods stocks, including ITC Ltd, led the
rally, while Financial Technologies also recovered from recent
steep falls. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark bond yield ended 8 basis points (bps) lower at
8.20 percent, recovering from recent sharp falls tracking some
stability in the rupee, although investors worried that further
currency weakness could lead the central bank to announce
additional cash-draining measures. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.88/89 per dollar from
its Friday close of 61.10/11, recovering from its biggest weekly
fall in nearly two years as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data
boosted Asian risk currencies while dollar selling by foreign
banks also helped. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ends
down 10 bps at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate closes 26
bps lower at 9.11 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 9.20/9.25 percent versus Friday's
close of 7.50/7.60 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
