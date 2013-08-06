FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0723 GMT
August 6, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0723 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 1.43 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.65 percent lower, tracking a record low rupee and
weak Asian shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark bond yield up 10 basis points (bps) at 8.30
percent tailing weak sentiments for the rupee. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee fell to a record low, showing the month-old
cash tightening steps from the central bank have so far failed
to prop up the currency. The unit is at 61.75/77 per dollar
compared with its Monday's close of 60.88/89. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 15
bps at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate higher 19 bps at
9.30 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.50/8.60 percent from Monday's close
of 9.20/9.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
