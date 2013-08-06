FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-Indian stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
August 6, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-Indian stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended 2.34 percent lower and the
broader NSE index dropped 2.52 percent, as lenders such as Yes
Bank Ltd fell on fears that the central bank would
announce new cash-draining measures to defend the rupee which
hit a record low. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.20 percent
on hopes that the government will soon announce steps to reduce
its record current account deficit. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee pulled off a record low after the central
bank's intervention, while the appointment of Raghuram Rajan as
RBI governor also raised hopes for a change in policy on
currency management. The unit closed at 60.77/78 per dollar
compared with its Monday close of 60.88/89. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 5 bps
at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate higher 10 bps at 9.21
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 10.00/10.25 percent from
Monday's close of 9.20/9.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

