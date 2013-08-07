SNAPSHOT-Indian stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index 0.64 percent lower and the broader NSE index 0.71 percent down, tracking lower regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 8.19 percent on expectations that the government would soon announce more steps to aid inflows. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.18/19 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 60.77/78, tracking losses in regional share markets and currencies while dollar demand from domestic importers also weighing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate unchanged at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 basis point at 9.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 9.75/9.80 percent from its last close of 10.00/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)