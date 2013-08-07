FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-Indian stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424 GMT
August 7, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-Indian stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index 0.64 percent lower and the broader
NSE index 0.71 percent down, tracking lower regional shares.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 8.19
percent on expectations that the government would soon announce
more steps to aid inflows. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 61.18/19 to the dollar from
Tuesday's close of 60.77/78, tracking losses in regional share
markets and currencies while dollar demand from domestic
importers also weighing. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate
unchanged at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 basis
point at 9.20 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate lower at 9.75/9.80 percent from its last
close of 10.00/10.25 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

