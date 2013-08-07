FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 7, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares retreated for a second straight session on
Wednesday as drugmaker Lupin slumped after domestic revenue
fell, while Tata Motors was hit after reporting a 23 percent
drop in quarterly profit. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.36
percent, while the broader NSE index dropped 0.42 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds rose on media reports the government
will ease overseas borrowing rules for companies and banks to
help prop up a currency that hit a record low on Tuesday. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 6 basis points lower at 8.14
percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee fell to within striking distance of a record
low, as dealers waited for word from policymakers on steps to
boost inflows and prop up the battered currency. The rupee
closed at 61.30/31 against the dollar versus Tuesday's close of
60.77/78. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed
up 1 bp at 8.40 percent. The one-year rate ended up 6 bps at
9.27 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 10.20/10.25 percent from its
last close of 10.00/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

