SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0717 GMT
#Financials
August 8, 2013 / 7:23 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0717 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index gains 0.53 percent, while the
broader NSE index up 0.65 percent as blue chips such as Tata
Motors Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 
advance. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at
8.17 percent ahead of a 150 billion rupee bond sale. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 60.99/61.03 against the dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 61.30/31, as exporters step up sales of the
greenback on expectations the central bank will prevent further
large gains in the pair. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 6
bps at 8.34 percent. The one-year rate 4 bps lower at 9.23
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate unchanged at 10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

