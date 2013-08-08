FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 8, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.67 percent at 18,789.34
points, while the broader NSE index closes up 0.84 percent at
5,565.65 points, as Ranbaxy Laboratories surged after higher
U.S. quarterly sales, while a recovery in the rupee also
supported the broader market. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points
(bps) at 8.12 percent, helped by growing hopes that policymakers
would soon announce more steps to help the rupee, which is in a
free-fall. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee ended stronger at 60.88/89 against the dollar
versus Wednesday's close of 61.30/31, on hopes for some more
measures from the government and the central bank over the
weekend, while dollar selling by exporters and some intervention
by RBI also aided. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended
down 4 bps at 8.36 percent. The one-year rate closed 3 bps lower
at 9.24 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's four-day cash rate closed at 10.10/10.20 percent,
little changed from 10.20/10.25 percent on Wednesday. 
    
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

