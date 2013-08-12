FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT
August 12, 2013 / 4:27 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 0.33 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 0.17 percent, led by good earnings by
pharma companies. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 10 basis points higher
at 8.22 percent after the RBI further tightens cash with the
sale of 220 billion rupees of cash management bills every week.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee is stronger at 60.59/60 against the dollar versus
Thursday's close of 60.88/89, after the RBI further tightens
cash to prop the rupee. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is 16
bps higher at 8.45 percent. The one-year rate 27 bps is higher
at 9.44 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, higher than
10.10/10.20 percent close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

