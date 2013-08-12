FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 12, 2013
August 12, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Monday with defensive
stocks such as ITC rising on HSBC's upgrade, while Sun Pharma
surged after its adjusted June-quarter profit beat estimates.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.84 percent while the broader NSE
index also gained 0.84 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds fell the most in more than a week on
Monday after the government's proposals to lower the current
account deficit were seen lacking in specifics and after the
central bank last week announced additional steps to drain cash.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 18 basis points higher at
8.30 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
     The Indian rupee weakened on Monday despite the central
bank's third round of cash tightening measures announced last
week after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's measures to contain
the current account deficit were seen lacking specifics. The
partially convertible rupee closed at 61.2750/2850 per dollar
compared with 60.88/89 on Thursday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 23
bps higher at 8.52 percent. The 1-year rate ended 47 bps up at
9.64 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 10.25/10.30 percent, higher than
its 10.10/10.20 percent close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

