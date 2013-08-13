FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
August 13, 2013 / 4:27 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index gains 0.32 percent while the broader
NSE index rises 0.26 percent as technology shares gain tracking
weakness in the rupee. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.37
percent tracking the weak rupee which was heading towards its
record low of 61.80, despite the additional measures announced
by the government late on Monday. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.58/59 per dollar
compared to its Monday's close of 61.2750/2850 as contraction in
the June factory output hurts sentiment while the government's
additional measures fail to give confidence to the market which
remains skeptical of the country's abilitity to attract foreign
fund inflows. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 10 bps
higher at 8.62 percent. The 1-year rate 7 bps up at 9.71
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent higher than its
close of 10.25/10.30 percent as demand is stronger in the first
week of the two-week reporting cycle. 
    
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
