SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gained 1.49 percent at 19,229.84 while the broader NSE index rose 1.55 percent at 5,699.30, marking their biggest single-day gain in almost a month, as IT shares such as Infosys rose to a 28-month high on optimism about the sector's business outlook while beaten-down lenders rose on value buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 10 basis points at 8.40 percent as investors remained sceptical about how effective the government's steps will be in curbing the current account deficit. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.19/20 per dollar compared to Monday's close of 61.2750/2850, following the government's decision to hike import duties on gold and silver but traders said the piecemeal approach failed to provide adequate confidence to the market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 7 bps higher at 8.59 percent. The 1-year rate 2 bps lower at 9.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, unchanged from Monday close, as demand remains strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)