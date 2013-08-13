FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 13, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index gained 1.49 percent at 19,229.84
while the broader NSE index rose 1.55 percent at 5,699.30,
marking their biggest single-day gain in almost a month, as IT
shares such as Infosys rose to a 28-month high on optimism about
the sector's business outlook while beaten-down lenders rose on
value buying.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 10 basis points at 8.40
percent as investors remained sceptical about how effective the
government's steps will be in curbing the current account
deficit. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.19/20 per
dollar compared to Monday's close of 61.2750/2850, following the
government's decision to hike import duties on gold and silver
but traders said the piecemeal approach failed to provide
adequate confidence to the market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 7 bps
higher at 8.59 percent. The 1-year rate 2 bps lower at 9.62
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, unchanged from
Monday close, as demand remains strong in the first week of the
two-week reporting cycle. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair
