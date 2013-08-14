FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0745 GMT
August 14, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0745 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent, while the broader
NSE index also gains 0.04 percent, off the day's highs as
wholesale price inflation came in above estimates. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 10 basis points at 8.50
percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.35/37 per dollar,
weaker than its Tuesday's close of 61.19/20 on the back of heavy
demand from importers with the rupee measures announced so far
failing to have a large impact. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 10 bps
higher at 8.69 percent. The one-year rate up 6 bps at 9.68
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's two-day cash rate at 10.35/10.40 percent, little
changed from Tuesday close, as demand remains strong in the
first week of the two-week reporting cycle. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

