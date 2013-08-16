FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 16, 2013 / 4:22 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 1.26 percent, while the broader
NSE index falls 1.49, tracking losses in other Asian
sharemarkets as traders debate what differing signals mean for
the timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at
8.56 percent tracking a rise in U.S. yields as recent data
reinforced the view that the Fed may scale back bond purchases
as early as September. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.50/51 per dollar
compared with Wednesday's close of 61.43/44 as losses in
regional shares and currencies hurt, while the central bank's
measures were seen as inadequate to prop up the local currency.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 6 basis
points (bps) higher at 8.72 percent. The 1-year rate up 3 bps at
9.63 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate at 10.30/10.40 percent, up from
Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent due to higher demand in
the first week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.