SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 2.4 percent and the broader NSE index falls 2.7 percent as blue chips including HDFC Bank were hit across the board on fears that an early rollback of U.S. monetary stimulus would spark selling by foreign investors. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 15 basis points at 8.65 percent tracking a rise in U.S. yields as recent data reinforced the view that the Fed may scale back bond purchases as early as September. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.63/64 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 61.43/44 after earlier marking its all-time low at 62.03 as losses in regional shares and currencies hurt, while the central bank's measures were seen as inadequate to prop up the local currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 basis points (bps) higher at 8.68 percent. The 1-year rate also up 2 bps at 9.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent due to higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)