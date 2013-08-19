SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.9 percent and the broader NSE index falls 2.1 percent, as the rupee's fall sparks fears of more steps by the central bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 12 basis points at 9 percent as the rupee slid to a record low despite policy makers' efforts to defend the currency. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee fell to a record low of 62.70 to the dollar on worries that the current steps unveiled by the government will fail to curb the rupee's fall. It had closed at 61.65/66 per dollar on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bp at 8.95 percent. The one-year rate is 10 bps lower at 9.86 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, against Friday's close of 10.15/10.20 percent, at the beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)