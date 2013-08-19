FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT
#Financials
August 19, 2013 / 7:48 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 1.9 percent and the broader NSE
index falls 2.1 percent, as the rupee's fall sparks fears of
more steps by the central bank.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 12 basis points at 9
percent as the rupee slid to a record low despite policy makers'
efforts to defend the currency. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee fell to a record low of
62.70 to the dollar on worries that the current steps unveiled
by the government will fail to curb the rupee's fall. It had
closed at 61.65/66 per dollar on Friday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bp
at 8.95 percent. The one-year rate is 10 bps lower at 9.86
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, against Friday's
close of 10.15/10.20 percent, at the beginning of the second
week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
