SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0545 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's NSE index fell 0.43 percent and the broader NSE index was 0.49 percent down, led by falls in financial services shares as the rupee dropped to a record low. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 9.26 percent, after rising to 9.48 percent earlier in the session, a five-year high. RUPEE -------------- The rupee hit a record low of 64.13 to the dollar on fears that current account deficit economies will bear the brunt of the selloff in emerging market assets. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.76/79 to the dollar versus 63.13/14 last close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 bps higher at 9.22 percent. The one-year rate 1 bp higher at 10.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent, against Monday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent, at the beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)