FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0545 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0545 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's NSE index fell 0.43 percent and the broader NSE
index was 0.49 percent down, led by falls in financial services
shares as the rupee dropped to a record low. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher
at 9.26 percent, after rising to 9.48 percent earlier in the
session, a five-year high.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee hit a record low of 64.13 to the dollar on fears
that current account deficit economies will bear the brunt of
the selloff in emerging market assets. The partially convertible
rupee was at 63.76/79 to the dollar versus 63.13/14 last close.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 bps
higher at 9.22 percent. The one-year rate 1 bp higher at 10.15
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent, against Monday's
close of 10.20/10.25 percent, at the beginning of the second
week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.