SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.41 percent lower, led by falls in financial services shares as the rupee dropped to a record low. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 8 basis points on the day at 9.15 percent and 33 bps off its session high of 9.48 percent, recovering after the rupee gained following central bank intervention earlier in the session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee recovers to 63.60/63 per dollar. India's central bank was seen selling dollars via state-run banks, dealers told Reuters. The rupee hit a record low of 64.13 earlier in the session on fears current account deficit economies would bear the brunt of the selloff in emerging markets assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 bps lower at 9.17 percent. The one-year rate 6 bps lower at 10.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, against Monday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent, at the beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)