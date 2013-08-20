FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT
#Financials
August 20, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is down 0.47 percent and the broader NSE
index is 0.41 percent lower, led by falls in financial services
shares as the rupee dropped to a record low. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 8 basis points
on the day at 9.15 percent and 33 bps off its session high of
9.48 percent, recovering after the rupee gained following
central bank intervention earlier in the session. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee recovers to 63.60/63 per dollar. India's central
bank was seen selling dollars via state-run banks, dealers told
Reuters. The rupee hit a record low of 64.13 earlier in the
session on fears current account deficit economies would bear
the brunt of the selloff in emerging markets assets. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 bps
lower at 9.17 percent. The one-year rate 6 bps lower at 10.08
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, against Monday's
close of 10.20/10.25 percent, at the beginning of the second
week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

