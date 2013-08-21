FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
August 21, 2013 / 4:22 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 1.1 percent and the broader NSE
index is 1.3 percent higher, as bank shares surge after RBI
eases cash, bond holding norms. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 69 basis points
on the day at 8.21 percent after the central bank said late on
Tuesday it will buy bonds and eased bond-holding rules for banks
to ease tight cash conditions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee recovers to 63.19/20 per dollar versus 63.25/26
percent at its last close on the back of strong local stocks,
with banking shares leading the gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is down
60 bps at 8.35 percent. The one-year rate is 44 bps lower at
9.45 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.20/10.30 percent, against Tuesday's
close of 10.25/10.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
