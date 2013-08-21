SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0904 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 1.4 percent and the broader NSE index is 1.5 percent lower on concerns that minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting may add to suspicions it will soon pare back on stimulus. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 46 basis points on the day at 8.44 percent after the central bank said late on Tuesday it will buy bonds and eased bond-holding rules for banks to ease tight cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weakened past 64.13 per dollar to hit a record low as heavy dollar buying from large state-run banks along with demand from custodian banks hurt the local currency. It was trading at 64.30/40, after hitting a record low of 64.40. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 45 bps at 8.50 percent. The one-year rate 33 bps lower at 9.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 10.25/10.30 percent against Tuesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)