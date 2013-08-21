SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent on Wednesday to close at their lowest in almost a year as blue chips slumped on fears of foreign investor selling after the rupee hit new lows ahead of a U.S. Fed report that may give details of its stimulus policy. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.86 percent, while the broader NSE index dropped 1.83 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield closed down 49 basis points (bps) at 8.41 percent, the biggest single-day gain since mid-March 2009, after the central bank said late on Tuesday it will buy bonds and eased bond-holding rules for banks to ease tight cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee plunged to a record low on heavy dollar demand from importers and as traders fretted over mixed signals from the central bank over its efforts to prop up the currency without choking off economic growth. The partially convertible rupee closed at 64.11/12 per dollar, down 1.3 percent on the day, after falling to a record low of 64.5450. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 41 bps at 8.54 percent. The one-year rate 28 bps lower at 9.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent against Tuesday's close of 10.25/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)