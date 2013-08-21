FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
August 21, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent on Wednesday to close at
their lowest in almost a year as blue chips slumped on fears of
foreign investor selling after the rupee hit new lows ahead of a
U.S. Fed report that may give details of its stimulus policy.
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.86 percent, while the broader NSE
index dropped 1.83 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield closed down 49 basis points (bps)
at 8.41 percent, the biggest single-day gain since mid-March
2009, after the central bank said late on Tuesday it will buy
bonds and eased bond-holding rules for banks to ease tight cash
conditions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee plunged to a record low on heavy dollar
demand from importers and as traders fretted over mixed signals
from the central bank over its efforts to prop up the currency
without choking off economic growth. The partially convertible
rupee closed at 64.11/12 per dollar, down 1.3 percent on the
day, after falling to a record low of 64.5450. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 41
bps at 8.54 percent. The one-year rate 28 bps lower at 9.61
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent against Tuesday's
close of 10.25/10.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.