#Financials
August 22, 2013 / 5:48 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index fell 0.15 percent, while the broader
NSE index dropped 0.3 percent in volatile trading after hitting
their lowest level in almost a year. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield up 10 basis points (bps) at 8.51
percent after US Treasury yields rose to a two-year high after
the Federal Reserve minutes hinted that the bank may be on
course to begin tapering stimulus next month. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 65.25 after
breaching the previous record of 64.5450 as the currency
continues to bear the brunt of the large current account
deficit. The partially convertible rupee was last at 65.19/20
per dollar versus its previous close of 64.11/12 per dollar.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 17 bps
higher at 8.71 percent. The one-year rate 19 bps up at 9.80
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.35/10.40 percent against Wednesday's
close of 10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
