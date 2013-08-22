FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0809 GMT
August 22, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0809 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.68 percent, while the broader
NSE index gains 1.47 percent as metal shares including Tata
Steel rallied after activity in China's vast manufacturing
sector hit a four-month high in August. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.42 after
touching an high of 8.61 percent, tracking gains in the rupee.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee off session low at 64.85/64.87 per dollar.
It earlier plummeted to a record low of 65.560 breaching the
previous record of 64.5450 as the currency continues to bear the
brunt of the large current account deficit. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 9 bps
higher at 8.63 percent. The one-year rate 10 bps up at 9.71
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.35/10.40 percent against Wednesday's
close of 10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

