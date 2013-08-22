SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0809 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.68 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 1.47 percent as metal shares including Tata Steel rallied after activity in China's vast manufacturing sector hit a four-month high in August. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.42 after touching an high of 8.61 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee off session low at 64.85/64.87 per dollar. It earlier plummeted to a record low of 65.560 breaching the previous record of 64.5450 as the currency continues to bear the brunt of the large current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 9 bps higher at 8.63 percent. The one-year rate 10 bps up at 9.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.35/10.40 percent against Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)