SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 22, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index closed 2.27 percent higher, while
the broader NSE index ended up 2 percent, snapping a four-day
losing streak, as metal stocks rallied on China's improved
manufacturing data, while blue chips rose on value buying. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield ended down 18 basis points at
8.23 after touching an high of 8.62 percent, tracking a recovery
in the rupee and on the back of bargain buying. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 64.55/56 per
dollar after earlier hitting a record low of 65.56, but still
weaker than its close of 64.11/12 on Wednesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 6
bps lower at 8.48 percent. The one-year rate closed 3 bps lower
at 9.58 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 10.20/10.30 percent against
Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
