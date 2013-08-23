SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.13 percent and the broader NSE index rose 1.17 percent, to mark their second consecutive day of gains, with beaten down bank shares such as ICICI Bank gaining on value buying, as the rupee recovered after six straight days of losses. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.26 percent, tracking the recovery in the rupee. Yields had earlier risen to as high as 8.34 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.20/21 per dollar versus its close of 64.55/56 on Thursday after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the rupee was undervalued while the central bank was also suspected to have sold dollars heavily late in the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 7 bps lower at 8.41 percent. The one-year rate closed down 13 bps at 9.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate ended at 10.20/10.25 percent against Thursday's one-day money rate of 10.20/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)