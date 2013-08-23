FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
August 23, 2013 / 12:27 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.13 percent and the
broader NSE index rose 1.17 percent, to mark their second
consecutive day of gains, with beaten down bank shares such as
ICICI Bank gaining on value buying, as the rupee recovered after
six straight days of losses. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.26
percent, tracking the recovery in the rupee. Yields had earlier
risen to as high as 8.34 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.20/21 per
dollar versus its close of 64.55/56 on Thursday after Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram said the rupee was undervalued while the
central bank was also suspected to have sold dollars heavily
late in the session. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 7
bps lower at 8.41 percent. The one-year rate closed down 13 bps
at 9.45 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate ended at 10.20/10.25 percent
against Thursday's one-day money rate of 10.20/10.30 percent.
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

