SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT
August 26, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index 0.97 percent higher and the broader
NSE index up 0.88 percent, heading towards a third session of
gains. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield 5 basis points higher at 8.31
percent, tracking weakness in the rupee and as the central bank
sticks to its sale of 220 billion rupees of cash management
bills during the week. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 64.07/08 versus
its close of 63.20/21 on Friday, tracking bearish bets on the
currency in the non-deliverable forwards market.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps
at 8.44 percent. The one-year rate 8 bps higher at 9.53 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.30/40 percent, higher than Friday's
close of 10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

