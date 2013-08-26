FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
August 26, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.09 percent, marking their highest close in nearly
a week with Sesa Goa surging a day ahead of its inclusion in the
benchmark index while IT stocks rose on hopes of better
realisations as the rupee resumed its fall against the dollar.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at 8.34
percent, as worries about 530 billion rupees ($8.28 billion)
worth of debt and treasury bill sales this week kept investors
cautious after last week's volatile trading. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 64.30/31
versus its close of 63.20/21 on Friday, tracking bearish bets on
the currency in the non-deliverable forwards market and on the
back of month-end dollar demand from importers. The unit,
however, recovered from the day's low of 64.75 on the back of
central bank intervention. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up
1 bp at 8.42 percent. The one-year rate ended higher 5 bps at
9.50 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, unchanged from
Friday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

