SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.09 percent, marking their highest close in nearly a week with Sesa Goa surging a day ahead of its inclusion in the benchmark index while IT stocks rose on hopes of better realisations as the rupee resumed its fall against the dollar. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at 8.34 percent, as worries about 530 billion rupees ($8.28 billion) worth of debt and treasury bill sales this week kept investors cautious after last week's volatile trading. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 64.30/31 versus its close of 63.20/21 on Friday, tracking bearish bets on the currency in the non-deliverable forwards market and on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers. The unit, however, recovered from the day's low of 64.75 on the back of central bank intervention. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up 1 bp at 8.42 percent. The one-year rate ended higher 5 bps at 9.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, unchanged from Friday's close.