SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 5.50 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 2.16 percent and the broader NSE index lower 2.36 percent, as blue chip shares including HDFC Bank slumped on concerns that the passage of the food security bill will weigh on the country's fiscal and current account deficits, raising fears of a sovereign rating downgrade. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 8 basis points at 8.42 percent tracking weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 65.40/42 versus its close of 64.30/31 on Monday, not far from its record low of 65.56 reached last week, as the lower house of Parliament approved a plan worth nearly $20 billion to provide cheap grain to the poor. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 8 bps at 8.50 percent. The one-year rate higher 8 bps at 9.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.35 percent, versus 10.20/10.25 percent at Monday's close. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)