FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 5.50 GMT
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 5.50 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 2.16 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 2.36 percent, as blue chip shares including HDFC
Bank slumped on concerns that the passage of the food security
bill will weigh on the country's fiscal and current account
deficits, raising fears of a sovereign rating downgrade. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield up 8 basis points at 8.42 percent
tracking weakness in the rupee. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 65.40/42 versus its close
of 64.30/31 on Monday, not far from its record low of 65.56
reached last week, as the lower house of Parliament approved a
plan worth nearly $20 billion to provide cheap grain to the
poor. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 8 bps
at 8.50 percent. The one-year rate higher 8 bps at 9.58 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.25/10.35 percent, versus 10.20/10.25
percent at Monday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.