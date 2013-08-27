SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares slump on worries the passage of a food security bill would worsen the country's fiscal deficit. The benchmark BSE index ends down 3.2 percent and the broader NSE index closes lower 3.5 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield rises for a third session on worries about the fiscal deficit and a record low rupee. It ends higher 44 basis points at 8.78 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee plunges to a record low below the key psychological 66 per dollar mark, as a sharp sell-off in shares prompts greenback demand from foreign funds looking to exit the market while month-end demand from importers also hurts. The partially convertible rupee closes at 66.24/25 per dollar versus its previous close of 64.30/31. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 36 bps at 8.78 percent. The one-year rate 34 bps higher at 9.84 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.15/10.20 percent, versus Monday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)