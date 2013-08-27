FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
August 27, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares slump on worries the passage of a food
security bill would worsen the country's fiscal deficit. The
benchmark BSE index ends down 3.2 percent and the broader NSE
index closes lower 3.5 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield rises for a third session on
worries about the fiscal deficit and a record low rupee. It ends
higher 44 basis points at 8.78 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee plunges to a record low below the key
psychological 66 per dollar mark, as a sharp sell-off in shares
prompts greenback demand from foreign funds looking to exit the
market while month-end demand from importers also hurts. The
partially convertible rupee closes at 66.24/25 per dollar versus
its previous close of 64.30/31. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 36
bps at 8.78 percent. The one-year rate 34 bps higher at 9.84
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.15/10.20 percent, versus Monday's
close of 10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
