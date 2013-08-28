FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
August 28, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 1.26 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.43 percent lower, knocked down by a drop in the
rupee to a record. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield up 22 basis points to 9 percent,
tracking the rupee's fall to record lows and a jump in crude
prices.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee was trading at a record low of 67.40/45 per
dollar, sharply below its close of 66.24/25 on Tuesday as
uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against
Syria knocked down Asian equity markets and currencies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 19
basis points at 8.97 percent and the one-year rate at 10.03
percent from 9.84 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.30/10.40 percent, from 10.15/10.20
percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
