SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.26 percent and the broader NSE index 1.43 percent lower, knocked down by a drop in the rupee to a record. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 22 basis points to 9 percent, tracking the rupee's fall to record lows and a jump in crude prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee was trading at a record low of 67.40/45 per dollar, sharply below its close of 66.24/25 on Tuesday as uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria knocked down Asian equity markets and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 19 basis points at 8.97 percent and the one-year rate at 10.03 percent from 9.84 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.30/10.40 percent, from 10.15/10.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)