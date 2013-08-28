FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0730 GMT
August 28, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0730 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.8 percent and the broader NSE
index 1 percent lower, hit by a record low rupee. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.82
percent, tracking the rupee's fall to a record low and a jump in
crude prices. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee was at 67.87/90 per dollar, sharply below
its previous close of 66.24/25, after marking a record low of
68.75 as uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike
against Syria knocked down Asian equity markets and
currencies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 16
basis points at 8.94 percent and the one-year rate higher 18 bps
at 10.02 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, from the previous
close of 10.15/10.20 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
