FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0515 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0515 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.13 percent, while the broader
NSE index 1.05 percent higher as oil companies gain after the
central bank said it would start a separate forex swap window
for oil firms with immediate effect to support the currency.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 17 basis points to
8.79 percent, tracking a recovery in the rupee from record lows
reached on Wednesday following the central bank measures. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee trading at 67.55/56 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 68.80/81, helped by
the RBI measures for oil firms. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 26
bps at 8.84 percent and the one-year rate also down 26 bps at
9.90 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared with 
10.20/10.30 percent at close on Wednesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.