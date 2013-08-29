FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 1000 GMT
#Financials
August 29, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 1000 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 1.72 percent and the NSE Index rose
1.81 percent, tracking a rebound in the rupee which hit a record
low on Wednesday, after the central bank's move to provide
dollars directly to oil companies. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.82 percent. The yields
earlier fell as much as 19 basis points to 8.77 percent,
tracking a recovery in the rupee from record lows reached on
Wednesday following central bank measures. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 67.35/37 per dollar,
recovering sharply from the session low of 67.92, although that
is sharply stronger than its previous close of 68.80/81. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 31
bps at 8.79 percent and the one-year rate lower 32 bps at 9.84
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
