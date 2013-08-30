FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0355 GMT
#Financials
August 30, 2013 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0355 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.40 percent and the NSE Index 0.57
percent lower, led by falls in blue chips and banks as foreign
funds continue to exit their equity positions. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 7 basis points higher at
8.84 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee though the fall in
global crude oil prices should limit a very sharp upside.
Traders will also await the auction results and the OMO for
further direction during the day while the GDP data due post
market hours will set the tone for next week. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 67.28/29 per dollar
compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, taking cues
from the weaker rupee in the offshore non-deliverable forward
markets with traders awaiting the GDP data due post market hours
for further direction. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps
at 8.72 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 9.75
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate at 10.30/10.35 per dollar
compared with its 10.20/10.25 percent close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

