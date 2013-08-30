SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0355 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.40 percent and the NSE Index 0.57 percent lower, led by falls in blue chips and banks as foreign funds continue to exit their equity positions. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 7 basis points higher at 8.84 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee though the fall in global crude oil prices should limit a very sharp upside. Traders will also await the auction results and the OMO for further direction during the day while the GDP data due post market hours will set the tone for next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 67.28/29 per dollar compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, taking cues from the weaker rupee in the offshore non-deliverable forward markets with traders awaiting the GDP data due post market hours for further direction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps at 8.72 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 9.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.30/10.35 per dollar compared with its 10.20/10.25 percent close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)