SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0945 GMT
August 30, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0945 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 1.27 percent and the NSE Index 1.3
percent higher as the rupee recovers further from record lows
made earlier in the week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 15 basis points lower at
8.67 percent, from the level before the central bank set a
lower-than-expected yield cutoff on the benchmark paper. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 65.98/99 per dollar
compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, after the
central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at
around 66.60 rupee levels, two traders told Reuters on Friday.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 10
bps at 8.59 percent and the one-year rate 15 bps lower at 9.59
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate at 10.35/10.40 per dollar
compared with its 10.20/10.25 percent close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

