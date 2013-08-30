FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 1.19 percent, marking its highest close
in nearly two weeks as blue chip shares surged tracking a
rebound in the rupee for a second day, ahead of April-June GDP
data. The NSE Index closed 1.16 percent higher. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 17 basis points lower at
8.60 percent, after the rupee gained for a second day and showed
signs of stabilising. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 65.70/71 per dollar
compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, helped by
suspected central bank intervention. However, the currency
posted its biggest monthly fall in at least 18 years. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 16
bps at 8.53 percent and the one-year rate 21 bps lower at 9.53
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent against
Thursday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

