SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0900 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 1.67 percent, heading for a fourth session of gain, tracking Asian shares. The NSE index 1.59 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 17 basis points at 8.43 percent, as hopes for another round of open market purchase of bonds by the central bank grow. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 66.08/12 per dollar compared with its close of 65.70/71 on Friday. Dealers say foreign banks buying dollars likely on behalf of custodial clients. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp at 8.52 percent and the one-year rate up 2 bps at 9.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, almost same as Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)