SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0900 GMT
September 2, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0900 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 1.67 percent, heading for a fourth
session of gain, tracking Asian shares. The NSE index 1.59
percent higher. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 17 basis points at
8.43 percent, as hopes for another round of open market purchase
of bonds by the central bank grow. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 66.08/12 per
dollar compared with its close of 65.70/71 on Friday. Dealers
say foreign banks buying dollars likely on behalf of custodial
clients. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1
bp at 8.52 percent and the one-year rate up 2 bps at 9.55
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, almost
same as Friday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

