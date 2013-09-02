FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 2, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 1.43 percent and the NSE index 1.44
percent higher, marking their highest close in nearly 2-1/2
weeks as some blue chips recovered from recent steep falls, with
ITC jumping after a UBS report said the company had raised
prices of a key cigarette brand. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 14 basis points at
8.46 percent, as the rupee remained largely stable after having
hit a record low last week, but traders were wary of adding huge
positions until clarity emerged on the direction of the
currency. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 66.00/01 per dollar
compared with its close of 65.70/71 on Friday as a slowing
economy added to concerns about foreign investors exiting the
country. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 3
bps at 8.50 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 9.51
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, almost
same as Friday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

