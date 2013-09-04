SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0456 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain on value buying after a near 4 percent fall on Tuesday was seen as overdone. The benchmark BSE index is up 1.19 percent, while the NSE index gains 1.25 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.58 percent, recovering from the day's low of 8.68 percent after the central bank likely sold dollars to help the rupee recover some losses for the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 68.06/12 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 67.63/64 per dollar. The rupee recovered from an earlier low of 68.62/dollar after a likely central bank intervention. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 7 bps at 8.67 percent and the one-year rate up 6 bps at 9.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate lower at 10.00/10.05 percent compared with its close of 10.10/10.20 on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)