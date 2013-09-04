FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0819 GMT
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2013 / 8:32 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0819 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares gain on value buying after a near 4 percent
fall on Tuesday was seen as overdone. The benchmark BSE index is
up 1 percent, while the NSE index gains 1.12 percent after
earlier rising more than 2 percent intraday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 15 basis points at
8.43 percent after the central bank likely sold dollars to help
the rupee recover some losses for the day. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 67.09/20 per dollar
versus Tuesday's close of 67.63/64 per dollar recovering sharply
on Wednesday as the central bank aggressively sold dollars to
prevent the currency from falling to a record low amid
volatility in global markets over the U.S. push for limited U.S.
strikes on Syria. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 5
bps at 8.55 percent and the one-year rate down 7 bps at 9.55
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate lower at 10.00/10.05 percent
compared with its close of 10.10/10.20 on Tuesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.