SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 4, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index rose 1.83 percent, while the NSE
index ended up 2 percent on value buying in blue chip stocks
after a fall of nearly 4 percent on Tuesday was seen as
overdone, while IT shares surged on improving business outlook. 
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 19 basis points at
8.39 percent as a recovery in the rupee from close to record
lows and the swearing-in of a new central bank governor raised
hopes for some market-friendly measures. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 67.065/075 per dollar
versus Tuesday's close of 67.63/64 as heavy dollar selling by
state-run banks, which dealers cited as likely on behalf of the
central bank, helped offset early losses. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 7
bps at 8.53 percent and the one-year rate down 14 bps at 9.48
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent compared
with its close of 10.10/10.20 percent on Tuesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
