SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT
#Financials
September 5, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 2.06 percent, while the NSE index
gains 2.4 percent after the new central bank chief announced
measures to attract foreign fund inflows to boost the rupee.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 10 basis points at
8.29 percent, tracking gains in the rupee after the latest
central bank measures. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 66.00/03 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 67.065/075 as the new
central bank chief raises hopes for a fresh approach to the
rupee crisis and takes measures to attract foreign fund inflows.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 20 bps
lower at 8.33 percent and the one-year rate down 29 bps at 9.19
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate steady at its previous close of
10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
