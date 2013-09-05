FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
September 5, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 2.22 percent, while the NSE index
gains 2.66 percent, as banking stocks saw their biggest
single-day gains in over 4 years after the central bank raised
overseas borrowing limits for lenders in a slew of measures
unveiled by new Governor Raghuram Rajan.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.42
percent, as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields sparked
profit-taking after prices had rallied in the morning in a knee
jerk reaction to the slew of measures announced by the new
central bank chief Raghuram Rajan. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee gains for a second session
to close at 66.01/02 per dollar compared with its previous close
of 67.065/075. The rupee gained its most in a week on Thursday
after the new central bank chief unveiled a spate of measures
late Wednesday to attract more inflows.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 11 bps
lower at 8.42 percent and the one-year rate 21 bps down at 9.27
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate largely steady at 10.25/10.30
pct versus its previous close of 10.20/10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.