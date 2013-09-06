FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT
#Financials
September 6, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.3 percent while the
broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent as private banks and IT
shares rise. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.40 percent. Traders expect the market to be rangebound,
tracking the rupee ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll data due
in the evening, which will be the key for providing direction on
what the Fed may do in terms of tapering its stimulus programme.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 66.11/16 per
dollar versus its close of 66.01/02 on Thursday as sentiment
remains wary ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data in the
evening. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 bps
lower at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps down at 9.25
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 10.25/10.30 percent
versus its previous close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

