SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0435 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.50 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.64 percent lower, tracking weakness in other regional stocks and on foreign outflows. Foreign investors sold index futures worth 10 billion rupees ($159.4 million) on Friday, raising worries about a potential slowdown in their buying volume. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 13 basis points at 9.12 percent, tracking the rise in U.S. yields after better-than-expected jobs data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.18/19 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.475/485, tracking a broad rally in the dollar after strong U.S. nonfarm payroll data raised expectations the Federal Reserve could start tapering its stimulus as early as next month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 15 bp at 8.51 percent and the one-year rate 12 bps higher at 8.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent against Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)