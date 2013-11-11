FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0805 GMT
#Financials
November 11, 2013 / 8:16 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0805 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.32 percent, while the broader NSE index
0.42 percent lower, tracking weak rupee and weakness in Asian
shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 9.05
percent, after the trade ministry said the country's October
trade deficit stood at $10.56 billion, largely in line with
market expectations. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.27/28 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 62.475/485, tracking
a broad rally in the dollar after strong U.S. nonfarm payroll
data raised expectations the Federal Reserve could start
tapering its stimulus as early as next month. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 9 bp at 8.45 percent
and the one-year rate 11 bps higher at 8.60 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate lower at 8.70/8.80 percent against
Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
