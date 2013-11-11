SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended down 0.85 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 1.01 percent lower, after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data revived concerns the Federal Reserve would start tapering its stimulus as early as next month. However, markets are also cautious ahead of key macro economic data this week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond recovered after yields rose as much as 15 basis points to 9.14 percent. However, the bonds yields ended down 4 bps at 8.95 percent, after the data showed the trade deficit in October rose in line with expectations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.24/25 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.475/485, on fears the Federal Reserve would start winding down its stimulus this year, although central bank intervention and soothing trade deficit data pulled the currency off its lows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 7 bps to 8.43 percent and the one-year rate closed 9 bps higher at 8.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)