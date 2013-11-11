FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 11, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ended down 0.85 percent, while the broader NSE
index closed 1.01 percent lower, after better-than-expected U.S.
jobs data revived concerns the Federal Reserve would start
tapering its stimulus as early as next month. However, markets
are also cautious ahead of key macro economic data this week.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond recovered after yields rose as
much as 15 basis points to 9.14 percent. However, the bonds
yields ended down 4 bps at 8.95 percent, after the data showed
the trade deficit in October rose in line with expectations.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.24/25 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 62.475/485, on fears
the Federal Reserve would start winding down its stimulus this
year, although central bank intervention and soothing trade
deficit data pulled the currency off its lows. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 7 bps to 8.43 percent
and the one-year rate closed 9 bps higher at 8.58 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent.
 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

